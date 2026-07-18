'People Mocked Aatmanirbharta...You Made It Reality': PM Modi Makes Heartfelt Call to Team Skyroot, Cheers Vikram-1's Historic Leap Into Orbit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a heartfelt phone call to the founders and team of Skyroot, congratulating them on the successful launch of Vikram-1 under 'Mission Aagman' and praising the young team for proving the potential of India's private space sector.

During the interaction, PM Modi also highlighted the significance of the launch for India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

"People used to make fun of our Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, but today your team has proved that vision right," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also invited them for dinner. The mission, named "Mission Aagaman", marked a major milestone for India's growing commercial space ecosystem, with Vikram-1 completing its planned flight stages before injecting its payloads into an orbit nearly 450 km above Earth.

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Overwhelmed by the Prime Minister's gesture, the founders expressed their gratitude. "Sir, we are very, very privileged to hear your voice first after the success," they told the Prime Minister.

Further, the Prime Minister revealed that he had closely followed the entire mission and witnessed the tense moments before the launch culminated in celebrations.

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"I was watching the entire launch. Initially, I could see the worry on your faces, but then I saw the entire atmosphere filled with joy. I congratulate you and your entire team," PM Modi said.

'We Should Trust the Youth of This Country': PM Modi

PM Modi also recalled the scepticism that surrounded the government's decision to open India's space sector to private participation, saying Vikram-1's success had validated the move.

"There were a lot of concerns that were raised when the idea of opening up the space sector to the private ecosystem was first brought to me," he said.

The Prime Minister added, "Many people told me that this was not possible. But your success has strengthened my decision. Now my team will also have to accept that we should trust the youth of this country, give them opportunities, and they will deliver. You have proven that it can be done. This is a moment of great happiness."

PM Modi also said the achievement would encourage more young Indians to pursue ambitious goals in science, technology and entrepreneurship.

PM Modi Calls It a 'Vande Mataram Mission'

PM Modi also connected the historic spaceflight with the 150th anniversary commemoration of Vande Mataram, describing the launch as a unique celebration of the national song.

"This year, our country is celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram, and I wanted to celebrate it in a new way. I see this as a kind of Vande Mataram mission," PM Modi said.

A handwritten postcard from the Prime Minister bearing the words "Vande Mataram" was among the symbolic items carried aboard Vikram-1. The mission also carried handwritten messages from members of the Skyroot team, investors, policymakers and well-wishers from across the world.

The prime minister also invited the Skyroot team for dinner the following day as he celebrated their landmark achievement.

Vikram-1 Successfully Reaches Orbit

Vikram-1 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota as part of Mission Aagaman. The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket successfully completed its planned stages, including stage separations and the firing of its orbital adjustment module.

The rocket is powered by three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment module and is designed to carry payloads weighing up to 350 kg into a 450 km low Earth orbit.

During the flight, the Kalam-1200 first stage carried the rocket through the densest part of Earth's atmosphere before separating. This was followed by the Kalam-250 and Kalam-100 stages, while the Orbital Adjustment Module provided the final push required to place the payloads into orbit.

The mission also carried multiple payloads, including "Diamond Lotus", a lab-grown diamond from Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds.