Rare Solar Eclipse on August 2: When and Where Can You Watch It in India | Image: Canva

On August 2, 2027, there will be a total solar eclipse that is already making headlines around the world. Even though the event is still two years away, scientists and sky-watchers are quite excited about it for one important reason: it will be one of the longest total solar eclipses of the 21st century.

The Moon gets in the way of sunlight for a short time when there is a solar eclipse. The Moon will be at its closest point to Earth while the Earth will be at its farthest point from the Sun at this time.

This is what makes this one so remarkable. This is the perfect setting for a longer and more complete blackout of sunlight since it will make the Moon look bigger and the Sun look a little smaller. In some places, the eclipse will endure more than six minutes, giving astronomers, researchers, and eclipse chasers a longer period of darkness in broad daylight.

The media report says that this would be the longest total eclipse that can be seen from land between 1991 and 2114. Some places in India will only see a partial eclipse, while the route of totality, which is the narrow strip where the Sun will be fully blocked, will go through Southern Spain, North African countries like Tunisia and Egypt, and areas of the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Oman.

This eclipse is more than simply a pretty sight. Scientists are getting ready to use it as a rare chance to study the corona, the Sun's outer atmosphere, follow solar flares, and keep an eye on temperature changes in real time. Photographers and eclipse-watchers all across the world are getting ready for what will be a historic event, not just because it is rare, but also because it will last a long time and have scientific value. Even though it's just 2025, people are becoming really excited. In August 2027, the heavens will put on a spectacle that we will never see again.

When to Watch in India

The eclipse will be visible in India between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm IST.

Where to Watch in India