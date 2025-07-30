These Jobs Are Most at Risk from AI — And These Are Safe (For Now), Says Massive Microsoft Study | Image: X

AI is already knocking on your door if you work as a writer, translator, or customer service representative. But if you work as a nurse, roofer, or mechanic, your career might be safe for now. The main point of a new Microsoft Research study that looked at 200,000 real AI talks using Bing Copilot (now Microsoft Copilot) is that AI tools are affecting a lot of jobs in real life. What happened? AI isn't merely an issue for the future. It's already working with people, assisting with some professions more than others.

Jobs AI Is Affecting the Most

Microsoft produced something called an AI Applicability Score. This score was based on the type of work people asked the AI to do, how successfully the AI did the job and how wide or deep the effect was.

The top five jobs that AI has the biggest impact on right now are:

1. Interpreters and translators: AI assists with language work that is quick and accurate.

2. Writers and Authors: People are using generative tools to make material, scripts, and blogs.

3. Sales Reps: AI helps pitch products and compare services

4. Customer Service Reps: Imagine chatbots that aid with questions and concerns.

5. Editors and proofreaders: AI finds typos and makes writing better right away. Also affected are journalists, historians, technical writers, and even some instructors and public relations specialists. What do these jobs have in common? They entail content, communication, and information, which AI can perform rapidly and mostly properly.

Jobs That Are Safe Right Now

On the other hand, AI doesn't really affect jobs that require physical effort or moving about. Some of these jobs are:

Nurses and nursing assistants Roofers and cement workers Truck drivers and heavy equipment operators Dishwashers and maids Massage therapists and medical technicians, why? Because AI technologies like Copilot, GPT, and Claude can talk about how to execute a task, but they can't actually do it. Humans are still the only ones who can do physical work.

What About Jobs That Pay Well?

The study indicates that there is a weak correlation between pay and AI influence. That means that people who work in the middle of the workplace or are creative are often more influenced than people who make a lot of money or are experts. There is a small distinction between professions that need a Bachelor's degree and those that don't when it comes to AI.

What This Means for You