Watch: Shubhanshu Shukla, Other Axiom-4 Crew Members Greeted With Welcome Drinks As They Enter International Space Station

The Axiom-4 crew was welcomed on board the ISS with drinks. | Image: NASA

Axiom-4 Mission Update: In a touching and historic moment, the Axiom‑4 crew including group captain Shubhanshu Shukla received a warm welcome aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on June 26 after their Dragon spacecraft docked successfully.

As the hatch swung open, the Expedition‑73 astronauts greeted the newcomers with handshakes, hugs, and even some celebratory drinks. Among the crew was India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history as the first Indian to board on the ISS.

The mission kicked off with the Dragon spacecraft carrying Shukla, Peggy Whitson from the US, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

After launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on June 25 at 12:01 PM IST, Grace approached the station the next morning. It achieved a soft docking at 4:02 PM IST, followed by a hard capture at 4:15 PM IST over the North Atlantic.

Once pressure checks and cabin configurations were completed, the hatch opened at about 6:10 PM IST, allowing for this historic entry. Shukla was greeted with open arms by the existing ISS crew who welcomed him with heartfelt embraces and a celebratory drink.