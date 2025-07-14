Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Mission Crew Set for Return to Earth: Dragon Capsule Undocking from ISS in Two Hours

After a four-day delay, Shubhanshu Shukla and his Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission crew are set to return to Earth onboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule, which will begin undocking from the International Space Station (ISS) at approximately 7:05 am EDT (4.35 pm IST) on Monday. The capsule is slated to make a splashdown in California, US, at around 5:30 am EDT (3 PM IST) on July 15. With his return, Shukla, alongside US veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, Poland's mission specialist Sławosz Uznański, and a fourth mission specialist from Hungary, Tibor Kapu, will mark what could be one of the landmark crewed missions to space. It will also put India on the global map of nations who have sent their astronauts to the ISS.
The Axiom-4 mission, commissioned by Axiom Space, a Houston, Texas-based space company, in partnership with NASA, ISRO (Indian Space and Research Organisation), and ESA (European Space Agency), had two aims: to facilitate commercial activities in space and foster international collaboration in space exploration. The astronauts conducted over 60 experiments at the ISS, including a myogenesis study, a bone health study, a sprouts project, an experiment on microalgae, and stem cell research, among others. The findings and results of these experiments will be crucial in formulating future space missions, as well as human well-being in both space and on Earth.
Shukla, who has created history by becoming the first astronaut from India to reach the ISS, shared a heartfelt message on Sunday, saying that today's India “looks ambitious from space.”
Read his full message: “41 years ago an Indian came to space and he told us how India looks from up above. Today’s India looks ambitious from space, today’s India looks fearless, today’s India looks confident, today’s India looks full of pride… today’s India still looks ‘saare jahan se acha'.”
Responding to his message, Shukla's mother, Asha Shukla, said, “If we had our way, we would rush to meet him there. But that is not possible. There is so much excitement… Today is a special day for Lord Shiv. We woke up early in the morning and went to the temple. We performed the Abhishek of Lord Shiv. We prayed to God that our child should come back safely and no harm should come to him after landing on earth."
According to Axiom Space and the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA), the undocking will begin at around 4:35 pm IST on July 14. While the splashdown time is not confirmed, the agencies expect the SpaceX Dragon capsule to reach the coast of California on July 15.
Here is the full schedule for live coverage on NASA's online channels:
2 pm IST: Hatch closing
2:25 pm IST: Crew onboard the spacecraft
4:15 pm IST: Undocking begins
4:35 pm IST: Undocking complete
NASA will end the live stream 30 minutes after the undocking, but Axiom Space will continue with its coverage of the Dragon capsule's journey from space to Earth.