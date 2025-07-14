Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Mission Crew Set for Return to Earth: Dragon Capsule Undocking from ISS in Two Hours

Read his full message: “41 years ago an Indian came to space and he told us how India looks from up above. Today’s India looks ambitious from space, today’s India looks fearless, today’s India looks confident, today’s India looks full of pride… today’s India still looks ‘saare jahan se acha'.”

Responding to his message, Shukla's mother, Asha Shukla, said, “If we had our way, we would rush to meet him there. But that is not possible. There is so much excitement… Today is a special day for Lord Shiv. We woke up early in the morning and went to the temple. We performed the Abhishek of Lord Shiv. We prayed to God that our child should come back safely and no harm should come to him after landing on earth."