Shubhanshu Shukla Reveals How Astronauts Train for Emergencies and Noise in Space

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has been giving followers a closer look at astronaut training through a series of videos posted on X. His clips highlight how astronauts prepare for emergencies, handle noise inside spacecraft, and test new communication tools.

In one of his videos, Shukla talks about how much of astronaut training is focused on dealing with problems rather than perfect missions. He explains that nearly 80% of the preparation is about “off-nominal scenarios” - situations where things don’t go as planned. The video shows him wearing gear and practicing deep breathing, a reminder of how important calmness and control are in space emergencies.

The second video shifts to communication technology. Shukla is seen wearing a headphone-like device while looking at a screen. He explains that astronauts on Crew Dragon use custom-molded earpieces, shaped to fit their ears perfectly. He is testing a similar idea, mapping how well he can hear across different sound frequencies. The goal is to make sure no critical alert or crew message is missed during a mission.

In another post, Shukla points out the challenges engineers face with noise inside spacecraft. He notes that while active noise cancellation has been tried, it can sometimes block important sounds like warnings or crew instructions. His photos show him using a small blue earbud, designed to filter sound precisely without losing vital audio.

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The final set of images underline why this work matters. Space capsules, he explains, are not quiet places. During launch and re-entry, noise levels can rise so high that they put stress on astronauts and even drown out communication. Managing that chaos is not just about comfort, it can be a matter of survival.

Shukla’s posts are not just technical notes, they give everyday readers a glimpse into the realities of astronaut life. From practicing calm breathing during emergencies to testing ear devices that ensure no warning is missed, his updates show how survival in space depends on preparation as much as technology.