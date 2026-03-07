How To Splash Water In Your Eyes In Space? Shubhanshu Shukla Gives You A Demo | Pics Inside | Image: X/@gagan_shux

New Delhi: A simple routine task like splashing you eyes with water may become an almost impossible task in space. Now, imagine that something has gone into your eyes or you have some injury and you have to get it cleaned somehow. Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla who shot to fame for visiting the International Space Station (ISS) in June 2025, offers a cool solution.

“In microgravity, water doesn’t flow or stay in place—it forms floating blobs that drift around the cabin. Not ideal when you’re trying to clean an injured eye,” Shukla said in a post on X.

Shukla said that in order to solve this problem, engineers have come up with “sealed eye-irrigation goggles” which fit over the eyes and connect to two tubes. While one of them brings in sterile saline to wash the eye, the other one removes the liquid using suction.

“It’s one of those small but brilliant innovations developed for astronauts aboard the International Space Station,” he said adding that they did not have to use it during his mission.

Shukla has also shared a few pictures of himself wearing those goggles.

Offering a new perspective on how space medicine can be very different from those on Earth, Shukla said that if anything happens on space, the nearest hospital is 400 km away. Hence astronauts are trained in basic medical procedures.

A few days back, Shukla shared a video on social media to demonstrate how people floating in space brush their teeth or take a shower. He called it the “world's most expensive sponge bath.”