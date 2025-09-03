Shubhanshu Shukla's Captivating Video: Sipping Coffee In Microgravity Reveals How Astronauts Eat And Drink On The ISS

New Delhi: Indian astronaut and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has shared a captivating video recorded at the International Space Station (ISS), offering a unique glimpse into the difficulties of dining in space. In the video, which appears to have been recorded by Shubhanshu Shukla himself, he explained the nuances of consuming food and beverages in microgravity. During his demonstration of food and beverage consumption on the ISS, he stressed the importance of mindful eating to avoid creating a mess.

Shukla's video showcases the peculiarities of sipping coffee in space, where liquids float in blobs rather than flowing naturally. He explained the importance of habits when eating in space, cautioning that carelessness can lead to a messy situation. The astronaut's mantra in his X post, "Slow is Fast," proved particularly apt in this context, as rushing through meals can have unintended consequences.

One fascinating aspect of eating food in space is digestion in space. Contrary to popular assumptions, gravity plays no role in the digestive process. Instead, a process called peristalsis, the contraction and relaxation of muscles, propels food through the digestive tract. The process further suggests that whether in space or on Earth, the human body digests food with equal efficiency.

Shubhanshu Shukla's video was flooded with reactions from netizens, who were fascinated by the astronaut's experiences in space. The video not only provided a glimpse into the daily life of an astronaut but also offered valuable insights into the human body's adaptability in extreme environments.

Netizens React To Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Station Video

The video shared by Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla from the ISS has drawn a wave of reactions on social media. The netizens were fascinated by the astronaut's insights into eating and drinking in space, and many took to the platform to express their admiration and curiosity over the video.

One social media user pointed out the spiritual importance of Shukla's experience, commenting, "Space, mind, and food is interconnected. Thank you for updating."

Some users were curious about the everyday aspects of life in space. One user asked, "Cool, which bottle is that?" His question reflected the interest of the public in the mundane aspects of space life, which can often seem mysterious or inaccessible.

Shubhanshu Shukla's personal touches also caught the attention of netizens. One user noticed the ‘Rudraksha’ around his neck, which had popped out from his jacket during the video recording. The user commented, "Love that you're wearing Rudraksha." Another user appreciated the aesthetic appeal of the Rudraksha moving in slow motion, saying, "Nice. That Rudraksha moving in slow-motion is such a beautiful sight."

One enthusiastic user took Shukla's video sharing to the next level, branding him the world's first space influencer. The user commented, "You are the world's first spacefluencer. God bless."

Many users appreciated the Indian Astronaut's effort to share his experiences with the public. One user commented, "This is so interesting.. Keep posting such videos." Several others, who enjoyed the glimpse into life on the ISS, reacted to the video and requested more updates from Shukla.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey To Space

Shubhanshu Shukla's journey to the International Space Station (ISS) was a crucial feat for India's future space aspirations. His journey to the International Space Station began on June 25, when he launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He docked with the ISS on June 26 and spent around 20 days conducting scientific experiments and gathering vital data for future human spaceflights.

During his time on the ISS, Shukla participated in over 60 scientific experiments, including research on space radiation biology and microalgae-based oxygen systems. His mission served as a crucial stepping stone for India's Gaganyaan program, providing invaluable experience in operating within the ISS environment and adapting to microgravity. His journey concluded with his return to Earth on July 15, registering a major milestone in India's space exploration history.

As an astronaut-in-training, Shukla underwent rigorous preparation to adapt to the extreme conditions of space travel. His journey began with intense training sessions, where he learned to operate complicated systems, navigate in microgravity, and respond to emergency situations. He emerged as a skilled astronaut with dedication and perseverance, ready to embark on his maiden mission to the ISS.