PM Modi’s Strongest Rebuke To RJD-Congress for Abusing His Mother: ‘Ma Ko Gaali Nahi Sahenge’
Tearing into the opposition and PM Modi took on the abuse politics. He asked, 'What was my mother's fault?'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-RJD opposition alliance over derogatory remarks made against his late mother from the stage of a recent rally in Bihar. Calling it an insult not just to his mother but to ‘every mother, sister and daughter of the Nation’, PM Modi said he had ‘never imagined’ such abuse would be hurled.
Abuse Politics: PM Modi Tears Into RJD-Congress
While virtually launching a cooperative initiative in Bihar strongly reacted to abusive remarks directed at his late mother. Here is what he has said:
- “Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar.”
- “My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know, how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain."
- “My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress.”
- “Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers. This is very sad, painful!”
- “My mother raised us all in extreme poverty. She would never buy a new saree for herself and would save every penny for our family. Like my mother, crores of mothers of my nation do 'tapasya' every day.”
- “These 'yuvraaj' born in royal families cannot understand the 'tapasya' of a poor mother and the pain of her son. They were born with a silver spoon in their mouth. They think that the power of the country and of Bihar is the legacy of their family. They feel that they should only get the chair.”
- “The people of the country blessed the hardworking son of a poor mother and made him the Prime Servant. They are not able to digest this...The list of abuses they hurled at me is very long..”
- “The mindset that abuses the mother, the mindset that abuses the sister, considers women to be weak. This mindset considers women to be objects of exploitation and oppression.”
- “Whenever the anti-women mindset has come to power, mothers, sisters and daughters have suffered the most. During the RJD era, crime and criminals were rampant in Bihar. When murder, ransom and rape were common. The RJD government used to give protection to murderers and rapists. Who had to bear the brunt of that RJD rule? The women of Bihar had to bear it.”
- “Congress always disrespects President Droupadi Murmu, who comes from a poor, tribal family. It is very important to stop this politics of hatred towards women. What kind of language is being used?”
- “The land of India has never forgiven those who abuse mothers. RJD and Congress should apologise to Chhathi Maiya.”
- “Everyone should demand answers from RJD and Congress. There should be only one voice from every street and locality - 'Maa ko Gaali nahin sahenge, nahin sahenge'...We will not tolerate atrocities committed by RJD and Congress.”
Opposition Stoops To New Low
The shocking incident prompted widespread outrage after a video went viral showing a youth hurling abuses against PM Modi’s late mother from the stage of Rahul Gandhi’s 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza, was later arrested in Darbhanga.
