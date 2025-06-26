Watch | Shubhanshu Shukla’s First Words From International Space Station After Axiom-4 Historic Docking

Ek Chhota sa sandesh mere pyare deshwasiyon ke liye:

Aapke pyaar aur aashirvaad se mai international space station par surakshit mein pahunch chuka hun aur bahut aasan dikh raha hai yahan khade hona lekin ye mushkil hai. Thoda sa sir bhari hai, thodi takleef ho rahi hai. Lekin ye sab bahut chhoti cheezein hai aur kuchh dino mein hum iske used to ho jayenge.

Aur ye pehla padaav hai is journey ka aur aage 14 din yahan par rehkar hum kaafi saare science experiments karenge, logon se baatcheet karenge lekin kahin na kahin ye jo padaav ye ye bhi dikhata hai ki hamari apni space journey ka bhi padaav hai toh maine baat ki thi aapse kuchh der pehle jab mai dragon par tha aur abhi yahan se aage bhi baat karta rahunga.

Chaliye is journey ko aur excited banate hain aur utsah se isme participate karte hain. Mai bahut utsahit hun. Mai apne shoulder pe jo tiranga lekar chal raha hun, mai maanta hun aap sab mere sath hain, mai ye samajh leta hun ki aap sab bhi mere sath utsahit hain. Agle 14 din bahut hi excited jane wale hain. Dhanyawaad!

(In English) A small message for my beloved fellow countrymen:

With your love and blessings, I have safely arrived at the International Space Station. It may look easy to stand here, but it’s actually quite difficult. There’s a bit of heaviness in the head, some discomfort — but these are all minor things, and in a few days, we’ll get used to them.

This is just the first milestone of this journey. Over the next 14 days, we will conduct many scientific experiments, interact with people, and in a way, this moment also marks a step forward in our own space journey.

I spoke to you a little while ago when I was aboard the Dragon capsule, and I will continue to speak with you from here as well. Let’s make this journey more exciting and participate in it with enthusiasm. I am truly excited.

Carrying the tricolour on my shoulder, I feel as though all of you are with me. I believe that you all share this excitement with me. The next 14 days are going to be incredibly thrilling.

Thank you!