Cheers, India! Mission Aagaman Triumphs: Vikram-1 Reaches Orbit on First Try in Giant Leap for Bharat's Private Space Dream

Sriharikota: India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, launched successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace executed "Mission Aagaman," marking the maiden flight of Vikram-1, the nation's first privately developed orbital-class rocket.

This isn't just another launch; it represents a tectonic shift in India's space narrative. Historically the domain of government-led programs, orbital access is now open for private enterprise.

The landmark mission, named "Mission Aagaman" (Arrival), blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) at 11:30 AM IST, making Skyroot the first private Indian enterprise to place satellites into Earth's orbit independently.

The 24-metre, carbon-composite rocket stands as a testament to indigenous engineering, powered by a sophisticated configuration of three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment module.

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The mission, designed to deploy payloads up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO), signals a future of rapid, on-demand launch services.

Among the maiden cargo is the "Diamond Lotus," a lab-grown diamond from Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds, proving that this new infrastructure is ready for high-value commercial application.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the successful launch as a "historic new frontier for India's space journey," calling it a testament to the talent, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit of the nation's youth.

Among the payloads on Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 is something truly special: a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the words, "Vande Mataram." It travels to space alongside handwritten messages from the Skyroot team, investors, policymakers, and well-wishers across the globe, making Mission Aagaman a celebration carried by many hands and shared by millions.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A historic new frontier for India's space journey! Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle. This four-stage rocket is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services. This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise. My best wishes to the entire Skyroot Aerospace team for a successful launch. May Vikram-1 soar high, create history and inspire a generation of innovators. I urge all Indians, especially my young friends, to follow this historic mission and join in wishing Team Skyroot success using #IndiaWithVikram1."

In less than ten minutes after launch, Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 successfully finished all four phases of its first flight, a significant accomplishment for India's first privately constructed orbital rocket.

The launch vehicle entered space, went through Max-Q, exceeded the speed of sound, and carried out stage separations as scheduled.

The Orbital Adjustment Module is currently working to put the payloads into the proper orbit as the mission enters its last stage.

The seven-storey-tall vehicle, standing 24 meters high, put on an extraordinary display of raw power and precision engineering.

Built with an advanced all-carbon composite structure, the multi-stage rocket rapidly accelerated off the pad, breaking the sound barrier (Mach 1) just 25 seconds into flight.

By the 90-second mark, the launcher reached hypersonic speeds of Mach 5 before cleanly separating its solid-propellant first stage. The complex flight sequence spanned 14 distinct phases over a total duration of 15.46 minutes.

While the rocket's first three lower stages relied on high-thrust solid propulsion, it was the upper Orbit Adjustment Module (OAM), a restartable liquid-fueled engine stage, that flawlessly guided the final manoeuvres to inject the payloads into their targeted 450-kilometre Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at a 60-degree inclination.

Vikram-1 did not fly empty; it carried a diverse manifest of functional and symbolic payloads into space.

Among the primary technical payloads safely deployed were:

1. Skyroot's own platform dedicated to capturing critical flight-performance and engineering data.

2. An Earth-observation nanosatellite developed by Bengaluru-based Grahaa Space.

3. A robotic arm designed by Cosmoserve Space aimed at demonstrating future space debris removal capabilities.

4. A specialised hardware mechanism from space component manufacturer DCubed.

The rocket also transported a lab-grown diamond art piece named "Cosmic Bloom," micro-sculptures carved inside the eyes of needles honouring Indian scientific legends, and a handwritten "Vande Mataram" postcard penned by Prime Minister Modi himself.