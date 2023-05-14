50 Years Of NASA's Skylab: Interesting Facts About America's First Space Station

Skylab, America’s first space station and first crewed research laboratory in space was launched on May 14, 1973, which would be 50 years ago today, according to NASA's official website. "Clouds of smoke billow out over the surrounding area as the uncrewed Skylab 1/Saturn V space vehicle launches from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on May 14, 1973," read the press release on NASA's official website. The major components of the space station are the orbital workshop, Apollo Telescope Mount, multiple docking adapters, and airlock module.

Further, Skylab 2 was launched to the space station on May 25, 1973, on an Apollo command and service module, and carried NASA astronauts Pete Conrad, Joseph P. It paved the way for permanent operations in low-Earth orbit. Over the course of its human occupation from May 25, 1973, to Feb. 8, 1974, three crews visited Skylab and carried out 270 scientific and technical investigations in the fields of physics, astronomy, and biological sciences, according to NASA. Taking to Twitter, NASA Marshall wrote, "Image of the day: Clouds of smoke billow out over the surrounding area as the uncrewed Skylab 1/Saturn V space vehicle carrying the Skylab 1 payload launches from @NASAKennedy on May 14, 1973."

