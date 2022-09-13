After ISRO And SpaceX, OneWeb Partners With Arianespace To Launch Remaining Satellites

UK-based communications firm OneWeb announced its new partnership with Arianespace to launch the remaining internet-providing satellites for its constellation. The announcement comes after the company inked a deal with ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Elon Musk's SpaceX in March and April this year, respectively. OneWeb currently has 428 satellites in orbit and its constellation will consist of 678 satellites in total.

Following the suspension of @OneWeb's launches in March 2022, OneWeb and Arianespace have reached an agreement pursuant to which performance of the Launch Services Agreement may be resumed in the future.

To know more, take a look at our Press Release: https://t.co/GRAmrWu0Hv pic.twitter.com/IMppkmhOme — Arianespace (@Arianespace) September 13, 2022

"Arianespace is supporting OneWeb on its upcoming launches; including the performance of Dispenser Supply Services for two launches to be performed by NewSpace India Limited, part of Indian national space agency ISRO", an official release stated. "Based on their unique heritage, OneWeb and Arianespace are determined to examine future opportunities together, especially on the Ariane 6 Launch Vehicle for the second generation of the constellation".

As for ISRO, it will begin lofting OneWeb's internet satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota whereas SpaceX will launch them from its launch sites in California and Florida.

OneWeb finds new partners after getting snubbed by Russia

OneWeb is partnering with various agencies after Russia refused to offer launch services for its satellites owing to the tensions amid the Ukraine crisis. The company's satellites were supposed to be launched by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on a Soyuz rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. However, the former Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin refused to cooperate citing the UK government's stake in the firm.

He even laid out some conditions saying that the launches would be conducted only when the UK government loses its shares in the company and demanded an assurance that the satellites wouldn't be used for military purposes. After rejecting Rogozin's demands, the latter ended the launch agreement between the two partners.

In its annual financial report released last month, OneWeb revealed that it suffered losses to the tune of $229.2 million owing to the "postponement of subsequent scheduled launches, the loss of satellites not returned to the Group, and the impairment of a portion of the Group’s prepaid launch insurance".