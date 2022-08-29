NASA has backup dates for the launch of Artemis I on September 2 and September 6 when the launch window opens at 10:18 pm IST and 2:42 am IST, respectively. However, the probability of the launch would be ensured only if NASA resolves the issue with the SLS rocket's malfunctioned engine. The issue, according to NASA, was the failure to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff through the 'engine bleed' method.

The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt. https://t.co/tQ0lp6Ruhv pic.twitter.com/u6Uiim2mom — NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2022

The agency says that the rocket and Orion spacecraft remain in a safe and stable configuration and the engineers continue to gather data.