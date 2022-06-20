Astronaut Recreates 'Gravity' Movie Scene Aboard ISS; Poses A Query To Sandra Bullock

European astronaut Samantha Christoforetti, who is currently on a six-month-long outer space mission, is leaving no stone unturned in keeping her fans entertained. From being the first TikToker in space to sharing infotainment videos, Christoforetti is serving humanity both through game-changing experiments in zero-gravity and her social media content. Recently, the astronaut shared a post that has caught the eyes of many and has re-established science's relation to cinema.

Hey, Dr. Stone! Quick question for you. How did you get your hair to stay put? #AskingForAFriend pic.twitter.com/qztSWnKSfu — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) June 19, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Christoforetti re-enacted a scene from the movie 'Gravity' starring renowned Hollywood actor Sandra Bullock. The picture, as you can see, has striking similarities thanks to the astronaut's costume and hairstyle as well as the location inside the International Space Station. "Hey, Dr. Stone! Quick question for you. How did you get your hair to stay put?", Christoforetti amusingly asked Bullock, who played the role of Ryan Stone alongside George Clooney's Matt Kowalski.

Soon after the post made it to social media, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly expressed regret since he was not able to photograph the European astronaut on the same spot as shown in the movie. "One of my biggest regrets from my year in space was watching #GravityMovie and having @AstroSamantha float by the screen after her working out and not being quick enough to the camera (sic)", Kelly wrote in his tweet. "Here’s the original photo fail. So disappointed then, but all is good now. Thank you, Samantha!"

One of my biggest regrets from my year in space was watching #GravityMovie and having @AstroSamantha float by the screen after her working out and not being quick enough to the camera. Here’s the original photo fail. So disappointed then, but all is good now. Thank you, Samantha! https://t.co/4Av29VmDNl pic.twitter.com/XRJA21jjCA — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) June 19, 2022

Christoforetti's ISS stay so far

The astronaut, who is representing the European Space Agency (ESA), arrived at the ISS on April 28 after taking off from the Kennedy Space Centre as part of the Crew-4 mission. She was accompanied by NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, and Jessica Watkins, and all of the members would spend six months in space conducting numerous research and experiments. As for Christoforetti's stay, she appears to be having a good time considering the fun videos she posts every now and then.

Recently, she shared a video featuring the stunning aurora borealis dancing over the Earth's north pole along with a clip describing what goes on inside the space station when it performs orbit-changing maneuvers.