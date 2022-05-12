Blue Origin To Launch Two NYC Public School Teachers Into Space For Their Contributions

Jeff Bezos' space tourism company Blue Origin has opened its New Shepard capsule for two teachers in a New York City public school. The seats have been awarded through an online auction during an event organised by New York-based poverty-fighting organisation Robin Hood. According to Robin Hood, the annual benefit event raised a total sum of $126 million, including a $50 million commitment from New York City toward a $100 million joint child care initiative.

Blue Origin to carry two teachers into Space

In an official statement, Robin Hood revealed that Blue Origin's donation of this once-in-a-lifetime experience was done under the “buy one give one” offer during a live auction. Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin emerged as the highest bidder and bought the Blue Origin seats for $8 million which he donated to the educators. "At Ken’s request, Robin Hood will provide both seats to New York City public school teachers, in recognition of their commitment to advancing public education," Robin Hood said.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Blue Origin acknowledged the announcement with a caption that read, "An amazing experience for two well-deserving teachers! Thank you to the winning bidder for your generosity and support in inspiring the next generation." Notably, both the firms did not reveal the identity of the teachers or the missions they will be a part of. Currently, Bezos's company is focussing on its fifth crewed and 21st overall mission.

Blue Origin announces NS21

Blue Origin, on May 9, announced its 21st space mission New Shepard 21 (NS21 mission) which would launch later this year. Although the date of the launch is yet to be revealed, the company introduced its six astronauts for the forthcoming space trip. The crew members include- Evan Dick, Katya Echazarreta, Hamish Harding, Victor Vescovo, Victor Correa Hespanha, and Jaison Robinson.

Notably, Echazarreta, who is an electrical engineer and has worked with NASA, is set to become the first Mexican-born woman to reach outer space. Both Echazarreta and Hespanha will board the New Shepard capsule on tickets sponsored by Space for Humanity and Crypto Space Agency, respectively, whereas the rest will pay an undisclosed amount. Read more about the passengers here.

Image: Blue Origin