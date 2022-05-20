Boeing's Starliner Separates From Centaur's 1st Stage For Solo Journey To ISS; WATCH

Boeing Space launched its second mission named Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 20. Having NASA’s backing, the company’s Starliner spacecraft lifted off atop the Atlas V rocket at 4:24 am (IST) from the Space Launch Complex-41 (SLC-41) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. About 31 minutes after the launch, the spacecraft separated from the Centaur upper stage of the Altas rocket and began its solo journey to the space station.

See views from the Space Launch Complex-41 launch pad and spacecraft separation during today's #Starliner #OFT2 liftoff atop a @ulalaunch #AtlasV. Stay tuned for docking with @Space_Station on May 20. pic.twitter.com/Ztjs36IwQf May 20, 2022

Earlier today, NASA shared a short clip of the Starliner separating from the rocket's first stage, a process that was captured by the camera fitted onboard Centaur. Check out the video below. For the unversed, the OFT-2 mission is Boeing's second attempt for a NASA license to transport astronauts and supplies to and from the space station. It had made its first attempt in 2019 but the mission failed as the spacecraft was unable to dock at the ISS.

Onward! Here's the view from the @ULALaunch Centaur upper stage as the @BoeingSpace #Starliner began flying on its own, bound for the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/HNBMTCX3ut — NASA (@NASA) May 20, 2022

ULA completes 150th rocket launch with 100% success rate

The Altas rocket was provided by United Launch Alliance (ULA) and with the successful launch of OFT-2, the company has conducted 150 launches with a 100% success rate. Besides, Boeing's new mission marks the 93rd successful launch of an Atlas V rocket and the 104th launch from SLC-41. Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs, said in an official statement, "This launch is a critical step towards future human spaceflight onboard Atlas V and we look forward to the remainder of this mission". The 172-foot-tall Atlas rocket lifted off with more than a million and a half pounds thrust capacity accelerating the Starliner at a speed of 28,123 kilometres per hour.

How to watch Starliner's docking at the ISS

The Starliner spacecraft will arrive at the ISS after completing almost a day-long journey and its docking is scheduled at the harmony module at 4:40 am on May 21. After the capsules dock, the astronauts of Expedition 67 already onboard will open the hatch at 9:15 pm. The live coverage of the docking and hatch opening will be aired on NASA's official website, NASA TV, NASA app and official YouTube channel.

Boeing's spacecraft is loaded with around 362 kilograms of cargo and will return with 272 kilograms of cargo after spending five to ten days in space.