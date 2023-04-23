Calling All Space Explorers: SpaceX Seeks Help To Recover Starship Debris From Test Flight

Several hours following the initial test flight of SpaceX's Starship, which resulted in the spacecraft and its Super Heavy booster tumbling down until it was intentionally exploded, remnants of the massive rocket have started appearing on the coastlines near the firm's Starbase launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

In order to assist with the "anomaly cleanup efforts," county officials in the vicinity acted quickly by ordering temporary closures of both the road and beach areas. However, since the vehicle had disintegrated at an altitude of roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) over the Gulf of Mexico before it crashed down, precautions were limited to a relatively confined area where debris from the world's largest and most potent rocket could potentially land.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT), Joe Tegtmeyer took to Twitter to share his discovery by posting "Look what I found!" along with pictures of himself holding what appeared to be approximately half of one of the 18,000 hexagonal heat shield tiles that had covered a side of the Starship. In the absence of stage separation malfunction, Starship could have utilised this and similar tiles to safeguard against the immense heat during reentry, as it descended back into Earth's atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean near the coast of Hawaii.

"Not sure when it departed the ship, but I would suspect more will wash ashore over the next few days," wrote Tegtmeyer, who describes himself as "interested in all things space related, SpaceX."

Tegtmeyer, however, could not confirm whether the tile he found was from the recent test or an earlier one. Despite this being the first time Starship and Super Heavy had flown simultaneously, SpaceX had earlier flown Starship vehicles on "hops," losing them in the process, as they worked to improve the spacecraft's recovery.

It wasn't just Tegtmeyer who discovered a potential fragment of the Starship. Social media images revealed that at least one other individual had found a smaller piece of the black and white ceramic tiles.

SpaceX issues public advisory

SpaceX issued an advisory to the public, warning against attempting to handle or retrieve the debris directly. Instead, the company invites finds to be reported to its hotline(opens in new tab) at 1-866-623-0234 or emailed to recovery@spacex.com.

"Teams are actively monitoring both message boxes and will ensure the notification is handled appropriately. We are unable to respond to every message received, but our teams will reach out as appropriate," SpaceX officials wrote. "If you have concerns about an immediate hazard, please contact your local law enforcement agency."

Despite being privately financed, the Starship test flight was carried out under the supervision of the United States government under a launch license issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As a signatory to the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, the launch operator is granted the right to claim ownership of any spacecraft components discovered on Earth or in space, until they voluntarily surrender them.

Tegtmeyer said he respected the rules regarding his find. "I'm in contact with SpaceX and provided the geolocation of where I found it," he said. "They responded thanking me for the info."