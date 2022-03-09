CERN Ends Collaboration With Russia Until Further Notice; Condemns Invasion Of Ukraine

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), in a statement released on March 8, announced that it "will not engage in new collaborations with the Russian Federation and its institutions until further notice". CERN also strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Belarus' support to the former in the strongest term and deplored the loss of lives so far. Following an Extraordinary Session, the CERN council also revealed that it is suspending the observer status of the Russian Federation as it is "deeply touched by the widespread and tragic consequences of the (Russian) aggression".

"The 23 Member States of CERN condemn, in the strongest terms, the military invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, and deplore the resulting loss of life and humanitarian impact, as well as the involvement of Belarus in this unlawful use of force against Ukraine", CERN's official statement read. "The CERN Council also expresses its support to the many members of CERN’s Russian scientific community who reject this invasion", it added.

CERN, the particle physics laboratory, was established after the second world war in the year 1954 and has 23 members states, all from Europe, along with seven associate members. While Ukraine and India are two of the associate members, Russia along with the US hold the observer status at CERN. It is worth noting that this decision comes after several Ukrainian scientists called for Russia's expulsion from the organisation. According to Science, over 1,000 Russian nationals work at CERN and makeup 8% of the workforce comprising 12,000 scientists.

Talking about its values and motive, the laboratory said, "CERN was established in the aftermath of World War II to bring nations and people together for the peaceful pursuit of science: this aggression runs against everything for which the Organization stands". It further said that the situation will be carefully monitored henceforth and measures will be taken accordingly in the future.

Latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis

As the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine has entered its 14th day, little progress has been made after the third round of talks between the two parties. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian troops have been asked not to topple the government in Ukraine. On the other hand, evacuations and migrations are still underway and an estimated two million people have left Ukraine after Russia began its 'military operation' on February 24.

As for the casualties, at least 406 Ukrainian civilians, including 27 children have been killed and over 800 people have been injured, according to a United Nations report.

