Countdown Begins for India's First Private Orbital Launch as Skyroot's Vikram-1 Set to Create History

New Delhi: The countdown has begun for a landmark moment in India's space journey as Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace prepares to launch Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:30 AM on Saturday.

The maiden mission, named 'Mission Aagaman', marks the first time an Indian private company will attempt to place satellites into orbit using a launch vehicle designed and built entirely by the private sector, signalling a new era for India's commercial space ambitions.

Ahead of the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the mission as a "historic new frontier" for India's space programme, saying Vikram-1 reflects the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of the country's youth. He noted that the four-stage launch vehicle is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services, adding that India's space-sector reforms have unlocked new opportunities for innovation and enterprise.

The Prime Minister wished the Skyroot Aerospace team success and urged citizens, particularly young Indians, to follow the mission using the hashtag #IndiaWithVikram1.

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Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath also extended his best wishes, calling the launch far more than a maiden orbital flight. He said the mission marks the arrival of India's private rocket-building capability and reflects the transformation of the country's space ecosystem through policy reforms, ISRO's foundation and the rise of entrepreneurial startups.

Standing 24 metres tall, Vikram-1 features a lightweight carbon-composite structure and is powered by three solid-fuel stages along with a liquid-fuel orbital adjustment module. The rocket is designed to carry payloads of up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit with a 60-degree inclination.

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Among the payloads onboard is "Diamond Lotus", a lab-grown diamond experiment developed by Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds.

IN-SPACe Technical Director Rajesh Jothi said the mission showcases the rapid expansion of India's private space sector following the government's 2020 space reforms. He noted that the number of Indian space startups has grown from just a handful to more than 400, adding that a successful Vikram-1 mission could significantly strengthen India's position in the global small satellite launch market.