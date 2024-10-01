sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |

Published 19:25 IST, October 1st 2024

Curiosity Rover Endures "Worst Abuse" on Mars as NASA Shares Wheel Check Photo

NASA's Curiosity Rover, enduring the "worst abuse" on Mars, shares wheel images while continuing its exploration to determine if microbial life once existed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Curiosity Rover Endures "Worst Abuse" on Mars as NASA Shares Wheel Check Photo
Curiosity Rover Endures "Worst Abuse" on Mars as NASA Shares Wheel Check Photo | Image: NASA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:25 IST, October 1st 2024