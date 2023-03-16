Did Pentagon Officials Suggest That Aliens Could Send Probes To Earth? Find Out

According to a draft research report by Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, and Abraham Loeb, the chairman of Harvard University’s astronomy department, aliens may be visiting our solar system and deploying smaller probes similar to those used by NASA when exploring other planets. The report, which was released on March 7, focusses on the physical constraints of unidentified aerial phenomena. The Pentagon officials behind the report suggest that these phenomena may not be of human origin and warrant further investigation.

“…An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions. These ‘dandelion seeds’ could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a manoeuvring capability," the report read, according to Fox News.

What is the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office?

The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), established in July 2022, is responsible for monitoring and tracking objects in various domains, including the sky, underwater, and space. The AARO is particularly interested in identifying objects that can move between domains. In 2005, Congress tasked NASA with identifying 90% of all objects near Earth that are larger than 140 meters, which led to the development of Pan-STARRS telescopes, according to a recent report. On October 19, 2017, the Pan-STARRS telescopes detected an unusual interstellar object, later named 'Oumuamua,' which was cigar-shaped, flat, and exhibited no cometary tail. Some scientists speculated that the object may have been of artificial origin. The report also notes the discovery of another object, NASA's rocket booster 2020 SO, which did not show a cometary trail, three years after 'Oumuamua's discovery.