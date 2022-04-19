Elon Musk Shares Sales Pitch For Mars Trip; Says 'You Might Not Make It Back'

Almost anyone can go to Mars given they save up enough to afford a trip, says SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. In an hour-long conversation with the head of TED conferences Chris Anderson, Musk revealed the approximate cost one would have to pay to reach the red planet along with the life-threatening risks humans would face initially on the red planet. He also assured that he is working to make the trip affordable “to anyone who wants to go”.

'Save money for Mars'

While discussing the economics for a Mars trip, Musk revealed the factors crucial to establish a self-sustaining city on Mars. "What's required in order to get enough people and enough cargo to Mars to build a self-sustaining city. And it's where you have an intersection of sets of people who want to go and can afford to go or get sponsorship of some manner", he said. Musk added that about a million people might volunteer to visit Mars.

"If moving to Mars costs, for argument's sake, $1,00,000, (Rs 76 lakhs) then I think almost anyone can work and save up and eventually have $1,00,000 and be able to go to Mars if they want". Earlier in 2019, Musk had said that he would bring down the costs to less than $5,00,000 and even below $1,00,000. He even had said that citizens of rich countries could sell their houses and move to Mars.

You might not make it back: Musk

During the intense conversation, Musk emphasised that Mars would not be luxurious in the beginning. The billionaire added that the sales pitch for going to Mars is "it's dangerous, its cramped. You might not make it back. It's dangerous, it's hardwork. That's the sales pitch". In the past, Musk has reiterated his thoughts about humanity's initial days on Mars saying that some astronauts might even die.

During the interview, Anderson confirmed that SpaceX has plans to launch thousands of Starships, with about 100 people in each, every two years in the 2030s. He has also estimated that with this rate, over a million people can be transported to the red planet in the next twenty years. When asked whose city, NASA or SpaceX's, it would be once humans reach Earth's neighbour, Musk said "It's the people of Mars' city".

Image: AP