Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Targeting 1 Launch Every Week; To Set Record Of 52 Flights In 2022

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has revealed its ambitious plans for 2022 wherein it is eyeing a record number of orbital launches. Speaking at NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP), astronaut and former executive director of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics said that SpaceX is targeting “an ambitious 52 launch manifest”, an average of one launch every week. Four weeks into 2022, and the company has already conducted three successful launches, including two Starlink and the Transporter-3 missions. With this plan, SpaceX aims to break its record of the previous year when it executed a record number of orbital flights.

SpaceX’s record in 2021

The California-based firm clocked in 31 successful launches last year, surpassing the previous number of 26 launches in 2020. Interestingly, SpaceX’s 2021 launches made one-fifth of all orbital launches that were completed last year, according to a report by CNBC. It is worth mentioning that in addition to this month’s Falcon 9 launches so far, SpaceX is also looking for Falcon Heavy missions this year, and not to forget the Starship’s first orbital flight which is also targeted for 2022. However, the company did not clarify if the 52 launches this year include the Starship orbital flight, CNBC reported.

It is clear that the company will help out NASA with multiple crewed spaceflights. “Both NASA and SpaceX will have to ensure the appropriate attention and priority are focussed on NASA missions, and the right resources are brought to bear to maintain that pace at a safe measure,” Magnus said while cautioning about the pace and urging safety as per CNBC.

SpaceX’s launches so far

Falcon 9 launches 105 spacecraft to orbit and lands at Landing Zone 1 pic.twitter.com/JapUxU6oMU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 13, 2022

The company completed its first launch when it transported a fleet of 49 Starlink satellites into orbit on January 6. This was followed by a second launch a week later on January 13, when it transported 105 small satellites under the Transporter-3 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The recent flight was conducted on January 19, wherein it launched another batch of 49 Starlink satellites taking the total number of satellites to over 2,000.

