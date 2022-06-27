ESA Tests Remote Controlling Of Moon Rover In Simulated Lunar Environment Of Mount Etna

Preparing for advanced exploration of the Moon, the European Space Agency (ESA) in collaboration with the German Space Agency (DLR) remotely tested a rover on Italy’s Mount Etna. The location was chosen as a simulation of the lunar environment under project ARCHES Space-Analog Demonstration. This project is meant for testing technologies that will enable astronauts to control a rover on the Moon from the Lunar Gateway in the lunar orbit.

🌑 Moon or 🗻Etna in 🇮🇹? @esa teaming up with @DLR_en for a final test of controlling robots on the Moon from the lunar Gateway: https://t.co/HRcm56rUMO #RobotsOnEtna pic.twitter.com/pfbyTwT8Ra — Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) June 23, 2022

According to ESA, this project, which began on June 12, will last four weeks spanning to July 9. During the entire course of the mission, European astronaut Thomas Reiter will control a rover stationed 2600 meters up on the slopes of Mt. Etna from a room 23 km away in the Italian town of Catania. "This distance simulates the sort of remote-control situations astronauts will encounter at the lunar Gateway", ESA said in a statement.

Reiter will be controlling a 300 kg four-wheeled rover named 'Interact' which is equipped with gripper and camera arms, as well as a stereo camera mast. Notably, the purpose of the rover on the Moon would be to gather soil and rock samples for their analysis on Earth. Interestingly, the Interact rover possesses technology that allows its controllers experience the surface in the same way the rover does including the weight of the rocks and their cohesion.

Detailing further about the project's future, ESA said, "Week three will be a highlight of the outing, with three live tests set to simulate both before and after the establishment of the Gateway, as well as how astronauts and rovers may in future work together on the lunar surface".

Astronaut controls rover from ISS

This is, however, not the first instance when ESA has tested remote control technologies over rovers. Earlier in April this year, the agency carried on with its Analog-1 experiment wherein astronaut Luca Paramitano controlled an Earth-based rover from the International Space Station (ISS) in 2019. That was the first instance when a rover was operated remotely using immersive technology.

The reliability on these autonomous robots will significantly increase as they would allow in-orbit astronauts to explore harsh and vast planetary environments which otherwise cannot be accessed.