ESA's BTS Pics Reveal Complex Engineering Behind The Next Moon Mission Under Artemis

The European Space Agency (ESA) has shared new pictures of the European Space Modules (ESM), which would power the Orion spacecraft to the Moon. The components of the modules are being developed in different locations by several space agencies and companies across Europe and will soon be assembled for the Moon missions under the Artemis Program.

In its latest update, the ESA released photographs of the components reflecting the complex and surprising engineering that goes behind developing a spacecraft.

Made in 🇧🇪: support equipment, pressure regulators and tank bulkheads for the European Service Modules are supplied by companies in #Belgium.

Making of the Service Module

(The service module-2 being assembled at ESA's facility; Image: Airbus/ESA)

The service module is being developed in Belgium but has contributions by several companies including Thales Alenia Space, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, Celestia Antwerp, Sonaca and Beyond Gravity. According to ESA, Thales Alenia Space Belgium is building and delivering Pressure Regulator Units (PRU). "These small units are vital for the propulsion system and placed all along the complex array of fuel lines that use helium to push propellant to the engines", ESA said in an official statement.

Besides, Celestia Antwerp supplied electrical ground facilities for assembly, integration and verification of all the components of the modules, whereas Sonaca is building the tank bulkheads for the modules. Moreover, Celestial Antwerp is supplying some of the Electrical Ground Support Equipment (also known as EGSE) for the development and testing of the modules, whereas Leonardo supplied the Power Control Distribution Units for the modules. Once complete, these modules will be shipped to the US for their integration with Orion in upcoming missions.

(Top view of European Service Module-1; Image: NASA/ESA)

The purpose of the ESM

The ESM will act as the soul of the Orion spacecraft once NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket propels it on a solo journey to the Moon. Measuring four metres long, the ESM would provide electricity, water, oxygen, and nitrogen as well as keep the spacecraft at the right temperature and on course. At the time of the launch, the module would be fitted into a 5.2 m-diameter housing and once Orion is above the atmosphere and the rocket fairing is jettisoned, the service module’s solar array, measuring 19 metres, will unfold.

(The ESM shown below the crew module; Image: NASA)

NASA is targeting to launch the SLS rocket mounted with the Orion spacecraft on August 29, thus kickstarting the Artemis Program, which would see the first woman land on the Moon. Read more about NASA's plan for Artemis I launch here.