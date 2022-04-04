Gaganyaan: HAL Delivers First Set Of Hardware To ISRO Ahead Of India's Ambitious Mission

The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) procured its first set of hardware from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) which would be used for the Gaganyaan mission. The aerospace and defense equipment manufacturing company is a major contributor to the ambitious mission which would see Indian launch its first astronauts to space. "HAL hands over the first set of Gaganyaan hardware to ISRO, also PS2/GS2 stage integration facility inaugurated in Bengaluru", HAL said in a tweet.

The first stage launch vehicle integration facility which was inaugurated by ISRO Chief S Somanath in Bengaluru will be used to integrate the rocket before using it for launch. For its part, HAL is currently working on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rockets which are ISRO's major rockets. The state-owned body has also contributed toward ISRO's development by satellite structures and delivering tanks for the PSLV, GSLV-Mk-II, and GSLV-Mk III rockets. Most recently, it delivered the SC120- LOX for the Mk-III launch vehicle, which is the heaviest semi-cryogenic propellant tank ever made.

Gaganyaan's development speeds up

The Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh had recently informed that development work for the Gaganyaan mission has picked up its pace after being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gaganyaan mission includes a total of three launches. The first crewed flight will follow two unmanned launches, the first of which is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2022 followed by the second launch at the end of the same year.

Following the first unmanned mission, ISRO would conduct another launch wherein a spacefaring robot named "Vyommitra", developed by the agency, will be carried into space. As for the third and the manned mission, ISRO is training four Indian Air Force Officers at an astronaut training facility in Bengaluru. In addition to this, delivery of space suits, crew seats and viewports from the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos has also begun along with specific deliveries from the CNES (French Space Agency).

Image: Twitter/@HAL