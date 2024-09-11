Published 23:00 IST, September 11th 2024
How Dark is Space? New Data Reveals Cosmic Glow 100 Billion Times Dimmer Than Earth’s Sunlight
NASA's Horizons probe has revealed that deep space is 100 billion times dimmer than Earth's sunlight, providing new insights into the cosmic optical background.
- Science News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Garvit Parashar
How Dark is Space? New Data Reveals Cosmic Glow 100 Billion Times Dimmer Than Earth’s Sunlight | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:00 IST, September 11th 2024