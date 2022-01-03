International Space Station Shares Images Of First Sunrise Of 2022; Netizens Mesmerised

The International Space Station (ISS) often shares outstanding photographs from outer space that leave people guessing on Earth. Continuing with the trend, it shared some stunning pictures of the first sunrise of 2022 which left the netizens spellbound. With the sun's different hues, captivating clouds, and various horizontal tones, the photographs are definitely a visual delight. They were shared on the official Twitter account of the International Space Station on January 1. "Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12 am GMT [sic]" read the caption of the post along with the photos.

The amazing photos have been doing rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms since being shared on the New Year. As of now, the post has garnered around 27,000 likes and over 4,200 Retweets. Besides, it has also accumulated a plethora of comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Absolutely lovely! Such a wondrous photo! [sic]." "Those Pics worth a Thousand words. Thank you 2022. Happy New Year ISS," wrote another. "Wow! I never stopped to think about that. 16 sunrises a day! How spectacular [sic]," expressed a third. "Thank you for sharing, since most of us are just dreaming of being in your shoes. A happy, healthy and safe 2022 to all up there [sic]," wrote another user.

Have a look at the post here:

Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12am GMT. pic.twitter.com/ConanYAhPm — International Space Station (@Space_Station) January 1, 2022

Here are some comments by people:

Absolutely lovely! Such a wondrous photo! — Roger (@Butters360) January 1, 2022

Those Pics worth a Thousand words Thank you

2022 Happy New Years ISS — (Ruben Navarro Wahl} RN77 GLOBAL NEWS BULLETIN (@NewsRn77) January 1, 2022

wow! I never stopped to think about that. 16 sunrises a day!

How spectacular. — nonnie (@nonnieCA) January 1, 2022

Thank you for sharing, since most of us are just dreaming of being in your shoes. A happy, healthy and safe 2022 to all up there 🤗 — eva lakos-kirman (@lakoseva) January 1, 2022

Astronaut Matthias Maurer extends his new year wishes

It should be mentioned here that astronaut Matthias Maurer also sent his new year wishes to the people while recalling his orbital badminton match that he had aboard the ISS with a visitor, Yusaku Maezawa. Taking to Twitter, Maurer shared a 360 degrees glimpse of his game through a video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA). "Happy New Year! Wishing you all a happy & healthy 2022! Aboard the @Space_Station, we're also looking forward to a new year full of science, new experiments & hopefully more fun crew activities, like our orbital badminton match," Maurer wrote on Twitter.

Happy New Year! 🥳 Wishing you all a happy & healthy 2022! 🍀💫 Aboard the @Space_Station, we're also looking forward to a new year full of science, new experiments & hopefully more fun crew activities, like our orbital badminton match 😉🏸 https://t.co/JcPgdfpvFP — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) January 1, 2022

Image: Twitter/@Space_Station