ISRO Announces Date & Time For Chandrayaan-3 Launch As Rocket Moves To Launch Pad

The Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3) rocket, which will launch the Chandrayaan 3 mission, was moved to the launch pad on Thursday, July 6. Taking to Twitter, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared pictures of its heaviest rocket announcing that the final stage of preparation ahead of the launch has begun. According to ISRO, the launch is scheduled for July 14 at 2:35 pm IST from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, with the launch window extending till July 19.

The rocket has arrived at the launch pad just a day after the Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft was mounted atop it encased in the payload fairing.

About the LVM3 rocket

Earlier known as the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III, the LVM3 is India's heaviest rocket with a capacity to carry 8,000 kg payload to low-Earth orbit (600 km altitude) and 4,000 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (above 35,000 km). It uses two boosters that are powered by solid fuel for the initial stage of the launch and a core stage powered by two liquid-fuelled Vikas engines. It also has a cryogenic upper stage which is powered by the liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen-fuelled CE-20 engine, India's largest cryogenic engine, per ISRO.

Standing 43.5 meters tall, it made its debut in 2014 and the same rocket was used to launch the Chandrayaan-2 mission (it was called GSLV Mk-III M1 at the time). In October 2022, the LVM3 flew on its first commercial mission to launch 36 satellites for the UK-based communications firm OneWeb, followed by another on March 26 this year.

About Chandrayaan-3

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is India's third mission to the Moon and is aimed at attempting a soft landing at the South Pole of the Moon. This mission comprises a lander module (LM), a rover and a propulsion module (PM), each with its own objectives. Unlike Chandrayaan-2, the mission does not include an orbiter since ISRO intends to use the one launched in the previous lunar mission on July 22, 2019. However, both the lander and the rover have retained their names as 'Vikram' and 'Pragyan,' respectively.

With a life span of 14 Earth days or 1 lunar day, the LM and rover will inspect the thermal properties of the Moon along with its seismic activities, and plasma (ions and electrons) density near the surface to understand the overall lunar dynamics. The PM, on the other hand, after propelling the lander to an altitude of 100 km above the lunar surface in a circular orbit.