ISRO Writes Space History With Its SSLV Launch; All About New Rocket & Why It Is Special

As the countdown for the launch of India's maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) carrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite began on Sunday, this mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is different and special.

Here's all about ISRO's SSLV rocket and why it is special

With this mission, ISRO is launching India's first Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) with the aim to offer cheap rides to space and eyeing a share in the burgeoning small satellite launch market. Notably, earlier, ISRO used PSLV and GSLV for launching satellites in space.

The 34-metre SSLV is 10 metres shorter than ISRO’s warhorse PSLV and can put payloads up to 500 kg into 500 km planar orbit.

Since SSLV is for small satellite launches, with a lift-off mass of 120 tonnes while PSLV has 320 tonnes

Unlike the PSLV, the newest launching vehicle-- SSLV uses solid fuel – hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene – to fire the three stages of the rocket. Notably, SSLV in its fourth stage uses liquid-propelled Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) and then inserts the satellite into orbit.

A booster motor segment with an open joint structure to reduce segment assembly and launch integration time is one of SSLV's primary advantages.

Additionally, it has a miniaturised, low-cost avionics system with commercially available, industrially produced components as well as a uniform interstage joint structure for speedy assembly and launch.

The SSLV also includes a digital control system with entirely domestic electro-mechanical actuators, a multi-satellite adapter deck, and multi-satellite accommodation.

EOS-02 & AzaadiSAT

ISRO will be launching Earth Observation Satellite -02 (EOS-02) along with a co-passenger satellite AzaadiSAT -- an 8-kg Cubesat designed by the girl students from government schools across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The AzaadiSAT carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50 gms. Notably, girl students from rural regions across India were provided guidance by ISRO scientists to build these payloads which were integrated by the student team of 'Space Kidz India'.

AzaadiSAT which is developed by students carries 75 Femto experiments, a selfie camera to click pictures of its own solar panels and LoRa (Long Range Communication) transponders, according to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe).

Whereas EOS-02 will be used to provide inputs on thermal anomalies towards supporting applications in the domains of geo-environmental studies, forestry, hydrology, agriculture, soil, and coastal studies.

