ISRO To Launch EOS-05 On GSLV-F17 On September 4; India Set For New 'Eye In The Sky'

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to return to the launch pad with a major Earth-observation mission as it prepares to launch EOS-05 aboard the GSLV-F17 rocket on September 4, 2026. The mission will mark a significant milestone for India's space programme, with EOS-05 becoming the country's first-ever imaging satellite to operate from geosynchronous orbit.

The launch is scheduled for 2:55 am IST on September 4 from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. GSLV-F17 is the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle and will carry EOS-05 into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO).

Weighing approximately 2,367 kg, EOS-05 is designed to provide frequent imaging of large regions from a high-altitude orbit. Its geosynchronous positioning will enable it to maintain a persistent view of the Indian subcontinent, offering a major advantage over conventional Earth-observation satellites that revisit locations at longer intervals.

What Will EOS-05 Do?

EOS-05 is being positioned as a new "eye in the sky" for India, with applications spanning weather observation, disaster management, agriculture and environmental monitoring.

Advertisement

The satellite's imaging capabilities are expected to help monitor cyclones, floods, forest fires and other rapidly developing natural disasters, while also supporting agricultural assessment and natural-resource mapping. Its ability to repeatedly image a broad geographical area could provide more timely information for authorities during emergencies.

The mission is particularly significant because geosynchronous imaging can offer much more frequent observations of a region than traditional Earth-observation satellites in lower orbits. This could strengthen India's ability to track fast-changing weather systems and other events in near real time.

Advertisement

GSLV-F17: 19th GSLV Flight

The EOS-05 spacecraft will be launched using GSLV-F17, the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. The rocket is equipped with an indigenous cryogenic upper stage and features a four-metre-diameter ogive composite payload fairing for the mission.

GSLV-F17 will initially inject EOS-05 into a Sub-GTO. The spacecraft will then use its onboard propulsion system to raise itself towards its intended geosynchronous orbit.

Mission Comes Five Years After EOS-03 Setback

The upcoming launch also carries significance because EOS-05 is the successor to EOS-03, also known as GISAT-1, which was lost during the GSLV-F10 mission in August 2021.

The earlier mission failed after an anomaly in the rocket's cryogenic upper stage, preventing EOS-03 from reaching orbit. ISRO's current GSLV-F17 mission therefore represents a renewed attempt to establish India's geosynchronous Earth-imaging capability.

If successful, EOS-05 will give India a new capability to conduct frequent, wide-area Earth observation from geosynchronous orbit, potentially strengthening applications ranging from weather forecasting and disaster response to agriculture and environmental surveillance.