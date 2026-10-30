ISRO To Launch NVS-03 Satellite Tonight, Give Major Boost To India's NavIC Navigation System

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03, aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket at 11:51 pm on Friday, October 30, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The mission is expected to strengthen India's independent satellite navigation system, Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), by improving positioning accuracy, timing capabilities and service continuity.

The GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission will mark the 20th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). The rocket will lift off from the space centre's Second Launch Pad and place the satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO's second-generation navigation satellite series. The upgraded satellite is designed to strengthen the existing Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), now known as NavIC, and ensure continuity of navigation services across the country and surrounding regions.

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According to ISRO, NavIC is designed to provide positioning, navigation and timing services across India's landmass and an area extending approximately 1,500 kilometres beyond the country's geographical boundary.

One of the major upgrades aboard NVS-03 is the addition of the L1 navigation frequency alongside the existing L5 and S-band signals. The inclusion of the L1 frequency is expected to improve the system's compatibility with a wider range of navigation-enabled devices, including smartphones and other civilian applications.

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The satellite will also carry an indigenous atomic clock alongside procured atomic clocks. Atomic clocks are crucial to satellite navigation systems as they provide highly precise time measurements, which help calculate the position of users on Earth. The addition of indigenous timing technology is expected to strengthen India's ability to maintain its own navigation infrastructure and reduce dependence on foreign systems for critical positioning and timing services.

NavIC provides two types of services. The Standard Positioning Service (SPS) is available for civilian users, while the Restricted Service (RS) is an encrypted service intended for authorised users. Its applications include transportation, location-based services, navigation and sectors that require accurate timing information.

Why Is The NVS-03 Mission Important For NavIC?

The NVS-03 mission comes at a crucial time for India's indigenous navigation programme, which has faced operational challenges due to ageing satellites and technical failures.

NavIC was developed to provide India with an independent regional alternative to global satellite navigation systems such as the United States' Global Positioning System (GPS). However, the system's ability to provide standalone positioning services has been affected by the reduced number of operational satellites.

The setback became particularly significant after the launch of NVS-02 in January 2025. Although the satellite was successfully launched and placed into its initial orbit, a technical malfunction prevented it from reaching its intended final geosynchronous orbit.

The failure was linked to an issue involving the signal connection to the pyro valve in the satellite's propulsion system, which affected the orbit-raising manoeuvre. Consequently, NVS-02 could not be positioned as planned to become fully operational for navigation services.

With only three satellites currently providing positioning, navigation and timing services, NavIC has been unable to offer standalone positioning. At least four operational satellites are required for its basic standalone positioning capability.

A successful deployment of NVS-03 is therefore expected to bring the number of operational satellites meeting this requirement to four, helping restore this capability.

NVS-01, NVS-02 And India's Next-Generation Navigation Programme

ISRO has planned five satellites under its second-generation navigation programme to strengthen NavIC and improve the continuity of services.

The first satellite in the upgraded series, NVS-01, was successfully launched on May 29, 2023, aboard the GSLV-F12 rocket. It was significant as the first Indian navigation satellite to carry an indigenous atomic clock.

It was followed by NVS-02 in January 2025, which encountered the technical setback during its orbit-raising manoeuvre. NVS-03 is the third satellite in this series and is expected to strengthen the existing constellation with improved timing and navigation capabilities.

ISRO is also working on the next satellites, NVS-04 and NVS-05, which are expected to further stabilise and strengthen India's independent navigation infrastructure.

What Is NavIC And How Is It Different From GPS?

NavIC, earlier known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), is India's indigenous regional satellite navigation system developed by ISRO.

Similar to GPS, NavIC provides positioning, navigation and timing information to users. However, unlike GPS, which offers global coverage, NavIC is designed primarily to serve India and the surrounding region extending up to 1,500 kilometres beyond the country's borders.

The system is intended to support civilian and strategic applications, including road and maritime navigation, transportation, location-based services and infrastructure requiring precise timing information.