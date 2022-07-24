James Webb Space Telescope's Enthralling New Image Shows 'Phantom Galaxy' In New Light

New data and images have started pouring in as the world’s most powerful observatory– The James Webb Space Telescope– has begun its operation. Recently, astronomer Judy Schmidt produced a new image of the 'Phantom Galaxy' by processing the data available from the Webb telescope's observations. Dubbed Messier 74 or NGC 628, the galaxy has been photographed using Webb's mid-infrared instrument (MIRI), which helped peer through the thick cosmic dust.

The image above shows the galaxy in the mid-infrared wavelength of light which makes new stars and structures of the galaxy stand out. Many astronomers also believe that this galaxy has an intermediate-mass black hole embedded at its center. The sharpness of the image can be determined by comparing it with the Hubble telescope's image below, which is a composite of the data collected in 2003 and 2005.

(Messier 74 photographed by the Hubble telescope; Image: NASA)

NASA shares a bonus image by Hubble

(Messier 74 observed by Webb; Image: NASA)

According to NASA, the picture above was produced after processing the data collected by Webb and is a combination of image data sets from two of Webb's instruments, the Near-infrared camera (NIRcam) and MIRI. While the former observes the universe in near-infrared, MIRI is used to collect data in mid-infrared.

Infrared light, as we know it, is not visible and can only be felt as heat, and out of the said two wavelengths, the near-infrared produces the least amount of heat. "It reveals cooler stars and dusty structures in the grand-design spiral galaxy only hinted at in previous space-based views", NASA said about the new picture in a statement.

As for the galaxy, it lies some 32 million light-years away toward the constellation Pisces and has about 100 billion stars with two prominent spiral arms. Slightly smaller than our galaxy-- the Milky Way-- this spiral galaxy was discovered by the French astronomer Pierre Méchain in 1780. The new pictures follow the set of 'deepest images of our universe' which were unveiled by NASA and its partners-- the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) on July 12.