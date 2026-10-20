Japan Launches Historic MMX Mission to Explore Mars' Moons and Return Phobos Samples to Earth by 2031

Japan has launched its ambitious Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission, beginning a nearly 10-month journey to Mars with the aim of collecting samples from its moon Phobos and returning them to Earth by 2031. The mission could help scientists solve a long-standing mystery about the origins of Mars' two moons and provide new insights into the early history of the Solar System.

Led by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the spacecraft lifted off aboard Japan's H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan on October 20, local time. The launch took place at 4:41 am in Japan, similar to 1:11 am Indian Standard Time.

The mission is designed to explore both Phobos and Deimos, the two small, irregularly shaped moons orbiting Mars. However, its primary objective is to collect and return material from Phobos, marking the first attempt to bring samples from a Martian moon back to Earth.

MMX Mission: Journey To Mars And Phobos

Following its launch, the MMX spacecraft is expected to reach Mars in August 2027, after approximately 10 months of interplanetary travel. It will then enter an orbit that allows it to study Phobos in detail while the moon continues to orbit the Red Planet.

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The spacecraft is expected to spend around three years operating in the Martian system, studying the surface, composition and other physical characteristics of Phobos. It will also investigate Deimos during the later stages of the mission.

The spacecraft carries scientific instruments designed to map the moons and examine their composition. These observations will help researchers understand their physical properties and determine which of the competing theories about their formation is more likely.

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The mission's sample-return phase is expected to take place around 2028–2030, with the spacecraft planning two landings on Phobos to collect and store material for the journey back to Earth.

JAXA aims to return at least 10 grams of material from the moon. The sample-return capsule is expected to reach Earth in 2031, with Australia identified as the landing and recovery location.

IDEFIX Rover To Explore Phobos

A major component of the MMX mission is IDEFIX, a small rover developed through cooperation between France's National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) and Germany's aerospace centre, DLR.

The rover is expected to be deployed onto Phobos in late 2028 or early 2029. It will examine the moon's surface and help scientists assess the terrain before the main spacecraft attempts its sample-collection operations.

Selecting suitable landing locations is critical because Phobos has an irregular, rugged surface. Data gathered by the rover will help researchers understand the local environment and support decisions about where the spacecraft should touch down.