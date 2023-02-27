Jupiter & Venus To Appear Closest On THIS Date In Rare Planetary Conjunction; Know More

On March 1, the world will witness a magical phenomenon when Jupiter and Venus will appear closest in a rare planetary conjunction. On February 25, the American Space agency NASA revealed that on March 1st the crescent moon will sit close to Jupiter and Venus. The planets will continue to cosy up until March 1 when they will be at their closest. The rare phenomenon will be also visible to the inhabitants of planet earth.

“There’s a meetup happening in the western sky: the crescent Moon sits close to Jupiter, with Venus below them. Jupiter and Venus will continue to cozy up until March 1, when they’ll be at their closest. Have you spotted these three in the sky? Snap a picture and send it to us!” NASA tweeted on Saturday. After the Tweet, netizens started sharing visuals of the night skies where the three celestial bodies can be seen getting closer to each other. Enamoured by the visuals, NASA responded, “Nice! They look like three friends hanging out. Thank you for sharing!”

There’s a meetup happening in the western sky: the crescent Moon sits close to Jupiter, with Venus below them. Jupiter and Venus will continue to cozy up until March 1, when they’ll be at their closest.



Have you spotted these three in the sky? Snap a picture and send it to us! pic.twitter.com/8W1iihFz3w — NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2023

What is Conjunction?

A conjunction is formed when planets meet up in the same sign, to the exact degree. The two astronomical objects get closer to each other in the sky as they appear from our view on Earth. While the word is most widely associated with planets, it can also occur when two astronomical objects including asteroids, moons and stars come closer to each other. While the netizens are already sharing the visuals of the beautiful phenomenon, it will be interesting to see what the night skies of March 1 will look like.

Two nights ago ! Only -20° C outside . A bit of cloud. From 🇨🇦 at 49°42’ North pic.twitter.com/Lkhtw3UiZ1 — 🌻Bill Magee B.B.S.*🌻💉💉💉💉🇨🇦 (@88skywatcher88) February 24, 2023