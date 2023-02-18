Last Updated:

Massive Solar Storm Triggers Rare Red Auroras Over Parts Of Europe, Pictures Go Viral

NASA says that the recent solar storm peaked at 1:46 am IST on February 18 and the event was captured by the Solar Dynamics Observatory.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
solar storm

Auroras are not common to just Earth as they are form on any planet with a magnetosphere, Jupiter for instance; Image: Twitter


The Sun recently emitted a strong solar flare, which NASA categorised as an X2.2 flare. The X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the C-class is the least intense. The class C is followed by B, C, M and X and the strength of each class is measured on a scale of one to nine. The space agency said that the recent solar storm peaked at 1:46 am IST on February 18 and the event was captured by the Solar Dynamics Observatory which has a constant watch on the Sun.

While strong solar flares can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts, a relatively weaker one can trigger awe-inspiring auroras in the polar regions, something which was witnessed by people in those regions again. 

Skywatchers fill the internet with aurora images

The glowing auroras illuminated the night sky from Europe to Alaska and many flooded the internet with pictures of the magnificent sight. Along with the common green auroras, many were even able to experience rare red ones in parts of Norway. 

READ | On Diwali night, another solar storm to hit Earth; auroras could be triggered

Auroras, which are called aurora borealis in the North pole and aurora australis in the South, are formed when the charged solar particles interact with the Earth's magnetic field. These are not common to just Earth as they are form on any planet with a magnetosphere, Jupiter for instance. 

READ | NASA warns solar storm might hit Earth on March 28, triggering auroras at the poles
READ | Astronaut from ISS shares sublime video of auroras dancing over Earth; WATCH
READ | Astronaut shares stunning visuals of auroras from ISS after solar storm
First Published:
COMMENT