Massive Solar Storm Triggers Rare Red Auroras Over Parts Of Europe, Pictures Go Viral

The Sun recently emitted a strong solar flare, which NASA categorised as an X2.2 flare. The X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the C-class is the least intense. The class C is followed by B, C, M and X and the strength of each class is measured on a scale of one to nine. The space agency said that the recent solar storm peaked at 1:46 am IST on February 18 and the event was captured by the Solar Dynamics Observatory which has a constant watch on the Sun.

While strong solar flares can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts, a relatively weaker one can trigger awe-inspiring auroras in the polar regions, something which was witnessed by people in those regions again.

Skywatchers fill the internet with aurora images

The glowing auroras illuminated the night sky from Europe to Alaska and many flooded the internet with pictures of the magnificent sight. Along with the common green auroras, many were even able to experience rare red ones in parts of Norway.

Aurora seen just a few hours ago over Fairbanks, Alaska 😲



via @Vincent_Ledvina pic.twitter.com/VPmaeoW3dB — Latest in space 🪐 (@latestinspace) February 17, 2023

WOW timelapse of the crazy red aurora we had over Norway 2 nights ago 😍🤩 pic.twitter.com/oe1j1CGMmC — Night Lights | nightlights.eth (@NightLights_AM) February 17, 2023

This is a wonderful aurora view from Finland. Extreme beauty and color, but the video author is unknown for me. Video source: @SitiosVirales pic.twitter.com/acL2h7exmZ — Xavi Bros (@Xavi_Bros) February 17, 2023

RAW vs. Edited - you can see that when the aurora is this strong, not much needs to be done to the photo. All I did here was increase contrast (back to normal levels) and make the photo a bit cooler. pic.twitter.com/l3PnhxuRSe — Vincent Ledvina (@Vincent_Ledvina) February 18, 2023

i can’t believe i was just in norway??? and finally saw aurora!!!??!? i haven’t had time to get into my photos just yet but WOW what an experience it was to finally see the sky light up like this pic.twitter.com/dlrj6MxC3m — abdul 🌌📷 (@Advil) February 18, 2023

Auroras, which are called aurora borealis in the North pole and aurora australis in the South, are formed when the charged solar particles interact with the Earth's magnetic field. These are not common to just Earth as they are form on any planet with a magnetosphere, Jupiter for instance.