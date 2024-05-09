Advertisement

As the sun's turbulent activity reaches its peak, Earth finds itself in the crosshairs of a celestial onslaught. Colossal sunspot AR3664, a behemoth spanning 200,000 kilometers, has become the focal point of attention as it unleashes a barrage of powerful Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) toward our planet.

Stunning footage captured by the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory reveals at least three distinct storm clouds erupting from sunspot AR3664 over the past 24 hours. These eruptions, propelled by the sunspot's immense size and complexity, pose a significant threat to Earth's geomagnetic environment.

What is a CME?

A coronal mass ejection (CME) is a substantial release of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's corona, the outermost layer of its atmosphere. These bursts of solar wind and radiation can travel through space and impact planets, including Earth.

According to forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the first CME is expected to reach our planet late on May 10, initiating a multi-day onslaught. Additional CMEs are predicted to arrive on May 11 and potentially May 12, setting the stage for prolonged geomagnetic disturbances.

Here is what you need to know

NOAA models indicate that these successive CME impacts could trigger minor to strong geomagnetic storms over the three-day period, creating prime conditions for auroral displays to grace the night skies across Europe and the United States.

While auroras are a breathtaking spectacle, the potential for severe space weather events also carries risks for modern technological infrastructure. Intense geomagnetic storms can disrupt satellite operations, navigation systems, and power grids, emphasizing the importance of monitoring and preparing for such events.

Sunspot AR3664 has drawn comparisons to the legendary Carrington sunspot of 1859, responsible for one of the most powerful geomagnetic storms on record.