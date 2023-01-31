'Mysterious' Flying Spiral Appears Among Stars Above Hawaii's Mauna Kea Volcano

A Japanese telescope, Subaru Telescope, spotted a mysterious spiral-like formation spinning through the night sky just above Hawaii's volcano Mauna Kea, reported Washington Post. The formation was visible on January 18 earlier this month, as per the tweet posted by the Japanese telescope's official page. Taking to Twitter, Subaru Telescope wrote, "On Jan 18, 2023 (HST), the Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured a mysterious flying spiral over Maunakea, Hawai`i. The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite. Watch the video: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Ko8FhK_3tfM… #SubaruTelescope." They also shared a picture and attached a youtube link in which one can see the glowing round formation.

Mysterious spiral-like formation: Spaceship or UFO?

The formation first appeared as a small, soaring white object before emitting an arc-like wave and slowly spanning out into a spiral, reported The Washington Post. The round glowing object faded into a ring-like shape and ended in a stunning visual transformation that was caught on video posted on Youtube. The Subaru Telescope has been operated by the Research Institute named the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan. However, the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and SpaceX have not yet responded to the requests for comment on these frequent unusual activities in the sky.

Further, it has been found that around the time (7:24 a.m.) when that spiral-like formation was visible, SpaceX had launched a global-positioning satellite into medium orbit using a Falcon 9 rocket that took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, as per SpaceX report. Such similar formations with glowing light have previously been reported after other SpaceX launches, as per media reports. To quote one of them, in June 2022, one was photographed hovering above Queenstown, New Zealand, on the same day a Falcon 9 was launched into the air from the same Florida location. It has been found that spiral shapes spotted after rocket launches are caused by the expulsion of leftover fuel, according to some space-focused online communities.