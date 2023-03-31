NASA Announces New Launch Window For Its Asteroid Exploration Mission Psyche In October

NASA's mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid is now targeted for launch during a three-week-long window that opens on October 5. The agency said that the launch window will close on October 25 but the mission is on track to launch at the said time. Currently a year behind schedule, the mission involves sending a spacecraft to explore the Psyche asteroid with the intention to learn more about the cores of planets. Once ready, it will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

🚀LAUNCH UPDATE!



The planetary window for the #MissionToPsyche opens Oct 5, 2023. Psyche will travel to a unique metal-rich asteroid to study one of the building blocks of our solar system.



Psyche will launch on a @SpaceX Falcon Heavy from @NASAKennedy!https://t.co/ylpb12K3jG pic.twitter.com/k2sWsoIhIw March 30, 2023

NASA makes big changes in its plan

With the new launch date in sight, the Psyche spacecraft will reach its destination in 2029 and thus NASA had to make some big changes in its plan. After reaching the asteroid, the probe will enter its 26-month science phase and collect data while orbiting the metallic object. "The redesigned flight plan gives the mission more flexibility in how the spacecraft uses its electric propulsion thrusters to reach the asteroid, move between orbits, and remain in orbit," NASA said in its update.

More about 16 Psyche, the asteroid that #MissionToPsyche will explore, one of the most intriguing targets in the main asteroid belt: https://t.co/3QUPNbaGSf https://t.co/1MXLTsQMoT pic.twitter.com/lwxssr9SRn — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) March 30, 2023

The biggest change in the plan is tweaking the way the spacecraft would approach the asteroid. It was initially supposed to orbit Psyche at four different altitudes (A being the highest and D the lowest) and gradually descend closer. "In the new mission plan, Psyche will initially enter Orbit A, then descend to Orbit B1, then Orbit D, back out to Orbit C, and finally it will move out to Orbit B2 (the second portion of Orbit B)," NASA said.

This change has been made to ensure there is enough lighting for getting proper images through the spacecraft cameras when they are at orbits B1 and B2. The mission controllers are aware that Psyche rotates on its side meaning there are periods of light and darkness. "The other orbits are designed to best enable the observations needed by Psyche’s Gamma Ray Neutron Spectrometer, magnetometer, and telecommunications system, which is used for the gravity science experiment," the update further read.

Initially targeted for launch in late 2022, the $985 million Psyche mission suffered a delay due to the late delivery of the probe's flight software and testing equipment. The spacecraft has been completely integrated and is currently in the final verification and validation stage. This testing, says NASA, will continue in the following weeks and engineers will make the spacecraft go through several challenges it might face in space.