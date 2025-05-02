NASA Astronaut Anne McClain Finally Completes Spacewalk After Initial Setback Over Suit Fit Issue

They say if it’s meant to happen, it will and for NASA astronaut Anne McClain, that proved true on Thursday. After missing the initial all-female spacewalk due to a spacesuit fitting issue, she finally completed the much-anticipated mission.

McClain was joined by fellow astronaut Nicole Ayers, both part of Crew-10.

The duo arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in March for a scheduled spacewalk, replacing two astronauts who returned to Earth early.

Loose thread on McClain’s right glove

According to reports, McClain encountered an issue with her right glove, where loose thread were spotted near the index finger. Mission Control paused the operation to inspect the glove and later confirmed it was safe for her to proceed with her work aboard the ISS.

McClain and Ayers were assigned the task of relocating a space station communications antenna and installing a mounting bracket in preparation for a new set of solar panels to be added to the station.

Fifth all-female spacewalk

May 1 marked the fifth all-female spacewalk in the 60-year history of extravehicular activity (EVA). This bold milestone began in October 2019, when astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir conducted the first-ever all-female spacewalk, marking a significant shift in NASA’s history.