NASA Astronaut Captures Magnificent View Of Northern Lights From ISS: 'Absolutely Unreal'

NASA astronaut Josh Cassada photographed the aurora borealis from the International Space Station (ISS), which is about 250 miles (400 kilometres) above Earth. The northern lights, often known as auroras, have captivated people all over the world with their magnificent display in the night sky. While many people go to various sites across the world to have the finest view, an astronaut enjoyed the most exclusive display of all.

'Absolutely unreal,' tweeted astronaut Josh Cassada

Cassada has been on the International Space Station with fellow astronauts Nicole Mann, Koichi Wakata, and Anna Kikina since last October. People all across the world were amazed and impressed by the snapshot he posted on Twitter. His post has received over 32k likes and 5,000 retweets.

Auroras are caused by charged solar particles colliding with molecules in the Earth's atmosphere, resulting in a spectacular light show. This particular spectacle was created by a strong solar wind that blew from the sun and intensified the auroral fire. A break in the sun's corona allowed massive clouds of solar plasma to travel into space, crashing into Earth's atmosphere.

Historically, the greatest places to see the aurora borealis are small towns in Norway, Finland, and Sweden. This time, however, the citizens of the United Kingdom were given a fantastic display. The northern lights could be seen from Scotland, northern Wales, Ireland, southern England, and even the famed Stonehenge.

The northern lights are a beautiful natural phenomena that never fails to captivate those who are fortunate enough to see them. They are incredibly breathtaking, whether viewed from the ground or from space.