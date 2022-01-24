NASA-Axiom Space's Launch Of First Private Crew To The ISS Delayed Until March 31

NASA-backed Axiom Space's first space tour, which was previously slated for February 28 has now been delayed by a month. The mission, wherein four private astronauts are scheduled to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in SpaceX's Dragon capsule, has been pushed to March 31, as per the latest update. Taking to Twitter, Axiom Space announced that the launch has been postponed owing to additional spacecraft preparations & space station traffic.

"Ax-1, the first ever private astronaut mission to the @Space_Station, is now targeting a March 31 launch due to additional spacecraft preparations & space station traffic. The multinational crew will conduct science, outreach, & commercial activities during their 8 days on ISS", Axiom's tweet read.

Earlier on December 20, Kathy Lueders, NASA's Associate Administrator of the Space Operations Mission Directorate, had informed of the previous launch saying that it was based on 'station traffic planning.

NASA-Axiom's Ax-1 mission

The first private ISS crew in the history of humankind has been assembled.



Commander Michael López-Alegría



Mission Pilot Larry Connor



Mission Specialist Mark Pathy



Mission Specialist Eytan Stibbe



NASA and Axiom Space have collaborated for a week-long mission, named Ax-1, wherein four private astronauts will visit the ISS and conduct several science experiments. The Ax-1 crew includes former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, and entrepreneurs Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe who would spend eight days aboard the ISS. Needless to say, the crew will be led by López-Alegría who has been a part of three space shuttle missions. Axiom had previously informed that the crew members have personally chosen 25 science experiments, focusing on science, education, and outreach, that they will conduct during their stay. It is pertinent to mention here that each of the passengers has paid $55 million for the trip, according to multiple media reports. Overlooking the hefty costs, Axiom, in its statement had previously said-

The first private crew to visit the International Space Station is a watershed moment in humanity’s expansion off the planet and we are glad to partner with NASA in making it happen. A thriving commercial marketplace in low-Earth orbit begins with expanding access to serious, nontraditional users and that is exactly the aim of our private astronaut missions.

