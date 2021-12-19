NASA Confirms James Webb Telescope's Launch On December 24 - World's 1st Space Observatory

In a major reprieve for space fans, NASA confirmed on Saturday that its James Webb Telescope (Webb) will be launched finally on December 24 at 7:20 AM EST. After a series of delays, NASA stated that the teams at the launch site successfully completed encapsulation of the observatory inside the Ariane 5 rocket. Webb’s final launch readiness review will be held on Tuesday Dec. 21, following which roll-out is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 22. Webb will be the world's premier space science observatory.

James Webb to be launched on Dec 24

Prior to the launch, a pre-launch interview will be held by NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy on December 21. As per NASA's press release, Webb is targeted to launch at 7:20 a.m. EST Friday, Dec. 24, on an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America. Approximately 30 minutes after Webb’s launch broadcast ends, a joint news conference will take place in Kourou, informed NASA.

The James Webb Space Telescope is nestled all snug in its rocket, and now visions of launch can dance in your head — and on your screens!



Webb's troubles

The previous launch date of December 18 was postponed to December 22 as an 'incident' occurred at Webb telescope's current testing site. NASA stated, "Technicians were preparing to attach Webb to the launch vehicle adapter, which is used to integrate the observatory with the upper stage of the Ariane 5 rocket. A sudden, unplanned release of a clamp band – which secures Webb to the launch vehicle adapter – caused a vibration throughout the observatory.” Soon after the incident, an anomaly review board commenced an investigation to assess if any component of the telescope was damaged.

What will Webb do?

Touted as NASA's most powerful and complex space telescope, the Webb Telescope will explore the cosmos using infrared light, from planets and moons throughout the universe, according to NASA. Webb - NASA's Hubble Telescope's successor, is an international project led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency), and the Canadian Space Agency. Using Webb, NASA aims to explore our solar system in a deeper manner. Webb will also probe exoplanets and find Earth's place in the universe. The Webb telescope will be deployed at the second Lagrange point or L2 which is 1.5 million kilometres from our planet.