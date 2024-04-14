NASA: First Non-American Astronaut to Land on the Moon as Part of Artemis Project | Image: ANI

Science / Space: NASA and Japan's space agency have joined hands to explore the Moon's surface. The agencies declared their joint objective of getting a Japanese citizen to be the first person from outside the United States to set foot on the moon.

Japan's Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT), Masahito Moriyama, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson signed a collaboration agreement on April 9 to work together on long-term human exploration of the Moon through Artemis missions.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) President, Hiroshi Yamakawa, was also present during the Artemis Project signing ceremony.

Nasa and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to build a next-generation lunar rover:

The creation of a next-generation lunar rover for crew and uncrewed exploration will be made possible through this collaboration.

This rover will come in handy at times when astronauts have to depart from their base camp to investigate and learn more about surface areas on the moon.

“The quest for the stars is led by nations that explore the cosmos openly, in peace, and together. This is true for the United States and Japan under the leadership of President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida,” said Nelson.

“It was an honor to sign the historic implementing arrangement that will be long remembered as the symbol of the new era of Japan-U.S. partnership for the lunar exploration,” said Moriyama.