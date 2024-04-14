×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:53 IST

NASA: First Non-American Astronaut, a Japanese, to Land on the Moon as Part of Artemis Project

NASA and Japan's space agency Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have joined hands to explore the Moon's surface, read more.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NASA: First Non-American Astronaut to Land on the Moon as Part of Artemis Project
NASA: First Non-American Astronaut to Land on the Moon as Part of Artemis Project | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Science / Space: NASA and Japan's space agency have joined hands to explore the Moon's surface. The agencies declared their joint objective of getting a Japanese citizen to be the first person from outside the United States to set foot on the moon.

Japan's Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT), Masahito Moriyama, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson signed a collaboration agreement on April 9 to work together on long-term human exploration of the Moon through Artemis missions. 

Advertisement

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) President, Hiroshi Yamakawa, was also present during the Artemis Project signing ceremony.

Nasa and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to build a next-generation lunar rover:

Advertisement


The creation of a next-generation lunar rover for crew and uncrewed exploration will be made possible through this collaboration.

Advertisement

This rover will come in handy at times when astronauts have to depart from their base camp to investigate and learn more about surface areas on the moon.

“The quest for the stars is led by nations that explore the cosmos openly, in peace, and together. This is true for the United States and Japan under the leadership of President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida,” said Nelson.

Advertisement

“It was an honor to sign the historic implementing arrangement that will be long remembered as the symbol of the new era of Japan-U.S. partnership for the lunar exploration,” said Moriyama.

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 00:34 IST

ViralWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Credit Card

Credit card rules

5 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

11 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

16 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

16 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

17 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

18 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

19 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

20 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

20 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

20 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

20 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

20 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

28 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

30 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

32 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

32 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

35 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo