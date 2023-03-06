NASA Intends To Extend ISS Cargo Contracts Of 3 Space Companies Including SpaceX

NASA is planning to extend three of its existing contracts for moving cargo to and from the International Space Station (ISS), a procurement notice issued on March 2 has revealed. In the notice, the government agency said that it aims to issue sole-source extensions of its Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) 2 contracts with three aerospace firms, namely, SpaceX, Sierra Space, and Northrop Grumman.

In 2013, the trio was given CRS-2 contracts to deliver cargo as an upgrade of the original CRS contracts to SpaceX and Orbital Sciences, which is now part of Northrop. Procurement databases show that NASA has obligated about $2.2 billion to date to Northrop, $2.35 billion to SpaceX, and $1.1 billion to Sierra Space.

According to Space News, the extensions will help cover missions that are slated to take place between January 2027 and December 2030. In the notice, NASA said that it "is contemplating a sole source extension to continue to acquire these services from January 1, 2027 to December 31, 2030."

"The supplies to be delivered by terms of the contract include air, water, food, clothing, medicine, spare parts, and scientific experiments for use in the U.S. and International Partner experimental modules," reads an excerpt from the notice.

NASA gives deadline to companies willing to give alternative cargo vehicles

It is unclear why NASA decided to extend the contracts instead of recompeting them. With the notice, the companies proposing to give alternative cargo vehicles have been given the deadline of March 17 to provide NASA with their performance data so that the agency can decide if it wants to roll out extensions or have an open competition.

The previous contract ensured that each company was given at least six space missions, or more, as per NASA's willingness. Earlier in 2022, NASA said that it had approved six more missions for both Northrop and SpaceX, thus making their total missions 14 and 15, respectively.