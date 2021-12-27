NASA-MIT Introduce Disc-shaped Lunar Rover Concept For Exploring Surface Of Moon

Engineers from NASA and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have introduced a new concept of a hovering rover that might be a big help in studying the surface of the Moon and even asteroids.

Interestingly, the concept of the rover is based on the idea to harness the natural charge of the foreign objects that are created from their magnetic field. Although the scientists have highlighted a few limitations, the rover, according to them, might prove to be a game-changer.

How to harness the Moon’s natural charge?

Talking about the concept of their new retro-style, disc-shaped flying lunar rover, the MIT engineers explained that since the moon and other airless bodies such as asteroids lack atmosphere, direct exposure to the sun and surrounding plasma creates an electric field around them. Interestingly, this makes the dust particles levitate above the surface similar to how static electricity, created by rubbing, makes a person’s hair stand.

Inspired by the phenomenon, NASA and MIT engineers are developing a glider with wings made of Mylar, a material that naturally holds the same charge as surfaces on airless bodies. According to the engineers, this idea holds substance as they believe that since the glider's wings and the object's surface will hold the same charge, it would repel the rover and loft it above the ground. However, there is a limitation to the idea as scientists suggest that such a design would not work on larger planetary bodies due to their stronger counteracting gravitational pull and would likely be limited to small asteroids.

According to the developers, their rover would not face the issue as they have designed it to use tiny ion beams to charge up the vehicle and boost the surface’s natural charge. Owing to this, the resulting overall effect will generate enough repulsive force to lift off the rover without much energy consumption. Oliver Jia-Richards, lead author of the project and an MIT graduate said as per an MIT report-

We think of using this like the Hayabusa missions that were launched by the Japanese space agency. That spacecraft operated around a small asteroid and deployed small rovers to its surface. Similarly, we think a future mission could send out small hovering rovers to explore the surface of the moon and other asteroids.

Co-author Paulo Lozano said that this idea will be extremely beneficial for the lunar missions as scientists won't have to worry about wheels or moving parts of a levitating rover. Besides, this model would also help in scanning asteroids without having to pass through their uneven and threatening terrain.

Image: MIT