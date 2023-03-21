NASA Offers Grants To US Schools, Universities To Foster Space Research And Development

In a bid to foster collaboration and development in terms of space exploration, NASA unveiled a list of the recipients of its Established Programme to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) grants that are held on a yearly basis. With the grants, the space agency has decided to offer over $10.8 million to 15 educational institutions over three years for research in science and astronomy.

The special programme zeroed in on 25 American states and three territories of, including Guam, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Schools and colleges from all across the nation poured in with proposals for the grants, with each jurisdiction granted one proposal each annually.

NASA then shortlisted the projects based on their merit and how well they align with its core values, namely, space exploration, and sustainable manufacturing, among other things. The program aims to boost collaboration and research in the field of space by offering ample funding to help with research.

A list of NASA's grantees

Ultimately, NASA aspires to create a solid science community that will break barriers and uncover the deepest mysteries of the cosmic realm. Here is a list of the grantees and the three-year funds they have been awarded, according to NASA's official website-

Brown University - $749,662.96 Iowa State University, Ames - $661,362 Nevada System of Higher Education - $747,791 ​New Mexico State University - $749,999.22 Oklahoma State University - $750,000 South Dakota School of Mines and Technology - $750,000 University of Alaska, Fairbanks - $750,000 University of Delaware - $750,000 University of Idaho, Moscow - $749,995 University of Kentucky, Lexington - $750,000 University of North Dakota, Grand Forks - $470,368 University of Vermont, Burlington - $750,000 University of Wyoming - $749,696 West Virginia University - $748,564 Wichita State University - $750,000

Grantees such as Oklahoma State University will receive the funds specifically for the initiative of building solar panels on the Moon's surface, which could help NASA reach its goal of having a base camp on the lunar surface. For the University of Wyoming, the funds will go into research to help understand how climate change impacts the availability of water in western USA.