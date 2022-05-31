NASA Prepares To Move Ahead With Next-gen Spacesuit Development For Artemis Missions

When astronauts depart for the Moon later this decade under the Artemis Program, they will not just bounce around and return with rock samples. This time, NASA and its collaborators have plans to send astronauts to areas of the Moon never visited before and establish a full-fledged lunar base. And since the explorers will spend far more time on the Moon, NASA is developing next-generation spacesuits to help the astronauts survive the awaiting harsh conditions.

The agency recently revealed that it will announce the name of companies that it has selected to develop the new spacesuits during a conference at 11:30 pm (IST) on June 1. While the spacesuits from the Apollo era are still in use, NASA is inviting commercial companies for developing new and upgraded ones. Once developed, the spacesuits can also be used for spacewalks outside the International Space Station (ISS).

What to expect from the new spacesuits?

Back in 2019, NASA unveiled the prototype of its new Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) and Orion spacesuits. According to the agency, the xEMU suit is an improved version of the previous spacesuits and will be the one to be worn by the first woman to step on the Moon and will also be used for spacewalks. Important missions such as Artemis would require two spacesuits- one that would be used by astronauts inside spacecraft during dynamic activities such as launch and reentry through Earth’s atmosphere, and another worn outside a spacecraft during spacewalks that functions as a self-contained personal spaceship.

[NASA unveiling the xEMU spacesuit (white) and Orion spacesuit (orange); Image: NASA]

Exemplifying the utilities of the Orion spacesuit, NASA said that it has been equipped to "expect the unexpected", designed for custom-fit, and carries technologies to protect astronauts in emergency situations, throughout high-risk parts of missions near the Moon, and during the high-speed return to Earth.

Meanwhile, the engineers are finding ways to improve the new spacesuits that would be used by astronauts when they explore the lunar south pole. NASA says it is working to make the suits more protective, flexible, durable, and with a better cooling system in the lunar environment where the temperature exceeds 100°C. So far, spacesuits have been equipped with a water-based cooling system to protect the astronauts from overheating.

Along with an improved coolant, the new spacesuit design also includes pressure sensors, the ability to release warm water vapour into space, and the ability to maintain a set temperature using a thermal control loop. However, the usage of water has also resulted in several issues such as leaking of the water into the helmet of astronauts. Recently, NASA announced to suspend all spacewalks until the next announcement due to a recent leaking incident.