NASA Suspends All Non-urgent ISS Spacewalks After Water Leaks Into Astronaut's Helmet

NASA has announced that it is suspending all non-urgent spacewalks possibly for a few months after a recent incident of water leakage in an astronaut's spacesuit. Former NASA astronaut Susan Helms, during Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel last week, made the announcement of putting the spacewalks outside the International Space Station (ISS) on hold while the investigation into the matter continues. The incident occurred when European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer, during his spacewalk with Raja Chari on March 23, found water leaking into his helmet.

"NASA is thinking through the risk posture for these suits, which are ageing, the [spacesuit] is currently no-go for planned EVAs pending an investigation into what they discover", she said as per Gizmodo. The NASA officials have clarified that no extravehicular activities (EVAs) will be carried out by the astronauts until there is an absolute necessity for repair works on the ISS. They also revealed that the spacesuits will be returned to Earth in July for examination and the spacewalks will be suspended till then.

Problem with the spacesuits

The spacesuits currently being used by astronauts are turning hazardous as they are based on technologies belonging to the Apollo-era. NASA designs its spacesuits that bear water-based systems which are used to remove moisture and keep the astronauts cool during their spacewalk. According to a 2017 audit report prepared by NASA, there are only 11 usable spacesuits out of 18 aboard the ISS. However, the agency experts have raised concerns over the safety of using them. They have reportedly highlighted that these outdated suits are not usable anymore and that the astronauts need an upgraded one.

Notably, the incident with Maurer was not the only one that caused a life-threatening scenario. Back in 2013, astronaut Luca Parmitano faced a similar situation, only his was much more serious. In his blog post, Parmitano revealed that his helmet also experienced a leak that filled his helmet with over one litre of water. Owing to the leak, he faced difficulty breathing and his spacewalk was called off.

Notably, NASA is working on next-generation spacesuits that will be used by astronauts who would venture to the Moon under the Artemis missions.